 Kane starts for Tottenham in Champions League final
Advert
Saturday, June 1, 2019, 20:12 by AFP

Kane starts for Tottenham in Champions League final

Harry Kane returned from almost two months out with injury to start for Tottenham.

Harry Kane returned from almost two months out with injury to start for Tottenham.

Harry Kane returned from almost two months out with injury to start for Tottenham in the Champions League final against Liverpool on Saturday.

Kane has not played since damaging ankle ligaments in the first leg of the quarter-finals against Manchester City on April 9 but gave Spurs a major boost by being passed fit in Madrid.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino dropped Lucas Moura to make room for Kane, despite Moura scoring an incredible hat-trick as Tottenham came back to knock out Ajax in the semis.

Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min were selected behind Kane in attacking midfield.

Liverpool's own centre forward Roberto Firmino also made it into Jurgen Klopp's starting line-up at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Firmino had missed Liverpool's last three games with a groin injury, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane completing the front three.

James Milner dropped to the bench, as Klopp picked a midfield trio of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum, who scored twice in Liverpool's stunning semi-final fightback against Barcelona.

Starting line-ups for the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday (kick-off 1900 GMT):

Liverpool (4-3-3)

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson (capt), Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane.

Coach: Jurgen Klopp (GER).

Tottenham (4-2-3-1)

Hugo Lloris (capt); Kieran Trippier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose; Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko; Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-min; Harry Kane

Coach: Mauricio Pochettino (ARG).

Referee: Damir Skomina (SLO).

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Former Spain striker Reyes killed in car crash

  2. Watch: Norway's Haland hits U20 World Cup record nine-goal haul

  3. Liverpool, Tottenham set for Champions League showdown

  4. Watch: Liverpool legend set for Malta visit

  5. Alisson and Lloris face final challenge after testing seasons

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 01-06-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed