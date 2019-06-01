Hibernians sign Malta international Apap

Ferdinando Apap unveiled as new Hibernians player. Photo: Hibernians FC

Hibernians have already shifted their focus on the 2019/2020 campaign after announcing the signing of defender Ferdinando Apap on a three-year contract.

Apap, 26, was recently playing in the GFA Division One at Victoria Hotspurs with whom he won the title and was also named Player of the Year for the past campaign.

This will be Apap's second spell in Maltese football after featuring for Mosta during the 2012/2013 season, appearing 23 times and scoring three times.

Previously, he was at Xewkija Tigers and Għajnsielem as well.

Apap has also collected three caps for the Malta national team, making his debut in a 1-1 friendly against Armenia last year.

Meanwhile, Floriana have acquired the services of Brandon Paiber permanently after the former Ħamrun Spartans player joined Greens this January on loan.

Last season, he was at Division One side Santa Lucija F.C and once moving to Floriana, he quickly established himself as a key player for the Greens.

During his first months at the club, Brandon played 12 matches registering three assists and scoring a couple of goals, including in the 2-0 derby win against rivals Valletta last March.

In addition, the Greens have extended the stay of two foreigners in Ulisses Arias and Kristian Keqi.

The 22-year-old Arias moved to Floriana last January from his native country Argentina after playing for Club Atletico Sarmiento and Club Comunicaciones previously. During his 13 matches played for the Greens, Arias left a very good impression due to his quality and versatility in all midfield areas.

Keqi, 22, joined the club last January from Italian Lega Pro side Arezzo Calcio, playing nine games and scoring three times.

Elsewhere, Wales club Bangor City Football Club confirmed the appointment of Max Leghissa.

The Trieste native left Mosta FC as technical director recently and joined the Welsh side in the same position.

Leghissa had four years at the Milan academy, was the marketing director at Udinese for the same amount of time and spent time at Casarano, Gallipoli, Pordenone, Mezzocorona while also spending two years in Sweden at Syrianska from 2014 to 2016.

Former Mosta Massimo Sammartino has followed Leghissa's footsteps, signing with Bangor ahead of the upcoming season.