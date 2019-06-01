And the Malta Fashion Award winners are...
The awards night of the 2019 Malta Fashion Awards, at Pjazza Tritoni on Friday, were attended by thousands of people including local and international guests.
The awards were the culmination event of 10 fashion filled evenings as part of Malta Fashion Week.
The awards night included a fashion show featuring brands Elisabetta Franch and Paul&Shark, imported by Dizz Group, a performance by Maxine Pace, who debuted her new single ‘Cool Like U’, a number of artistic hair shows by the different nominated hair stylists as well as fun and glamour.
The winners of the 2019 Malta Fashion Awards are:
Fashion Stylist - Malcolm Gauci
Female Model - Bojana Milojevic
Female Photo Model - Katrina Pavia
Photographer - Matthew B Spiteri
Makeup Artist - Jean Paul Zammit
Hair Stylist - Neville Roman Zammit
Male Model - Benoit Bartolo
Male Photo Model - Kurt Pisani
Fashion Influencer - Sarah Zerafa
Beauty Influencer - Stella Cini
Lifetime Contribution - Bernard Polidano