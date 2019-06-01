And the Malta Fashion Award winners are...

Photo: Kurt Paris

The awards night of the 2019 Malta Fashion Awards, at Pjazza Tritoni on Friday, were attended by thousands of people including local and international guests.

The awards were the culmination event of 10 fashion filled evenings as part of Malta Fashion Week.

The awards night included a fashion show featuring brands Elisabetta Franch and Paul&Shark, imported by Dizz Group, a performance by Maxine Pace, who debuted her new single ‘Cool Like U’, a number of artistic hair shows by the different nominated hair stylists as well as fun and glamour.

The winners of the 2019 Malta Fashion Awards are:

Fashion Stylist - Malcolm Gauci

Female Model - Bojana Milojevic

Female Photo Model - Katrina Pavia

Photographer - Matthew B Spiteri

Makeup Artist - Jean Paul Zammit

Hair Stylist - Neville Roman Zammit

Male Model - Benoit Bartolo

Male Photo Model - Kurt Pisani

Fashion Influencer - Sarah Zerafa

Beauty Influencer - Stella Cini

Lifetime Contribution - Bernard Polidano