What happened on... June 1

25 years ago - The Times

Wednesday, June 1, 1994

Former police commissioner files constitutional application

Former police commissioner Lawrence Pullicino is pleading political discrimination and a breach of his right to a fair trial before the Constitutional Court in a last bid to clear his name.

Dr Pullicino has claimed accomplices were awarded a state pardon, promoted within the police force or retained even after the Court of Criminal Appeal certified their complicity.

And he is asking the Constitutional Court to clear him of any connection to the death of Nardu Debono following blows he received at the police headquarters in 1980.

Non-Aligned Movement still searching for own identity

The Non-Aligned Movement is still searching for its own identity in the light of recent historic changes, Foreign Minister Guido de Marco told the movement’s 11th ministerial conference yesterday. He was speaking on behalf of the European Group at the meeting in Cairo. Prof. de Marco said the Non-Aligned Movement was still in the process of adapting to the new international reality.

Half a century ago - Sunday Times of Malta

Sunday, June 1, 1969

Controversy over Ambassador’s residence

The building, on top of St John’s Cavalier, in Valletta, of the new official residence of the Ambassador of the Sovereign Military Order of Mlata, has become a centre of controversy.

The building, surmounting the bastion, breaks the neat line of austerely majestic bastion and is clearly visible from all approaches to Valletta.

Arbitration tribunal members disagree

Mr Justice M. Caruana Curran, chairman of the Malta Arbitration Tribunal, exercising the chairman’s right to decide as sole umpire in the event of disagreement between the members of the Tribunal, yesterday gave two awards involving Cementstone Ltd and NAAFI.

When the tribunal met it ws noticed that Mr A. Salomone, OBE, who represented the employers, was not present and the Tribunal was composed of Mr Justice M. Caruana Curran, chairman and Mr P. Sciberras, representing the employees.

Mr Justice Caruana Curran said that Mr Salomone had refused wither to sign the award or to sit on the Tribunal at that day’s sitting.