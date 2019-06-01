 Pharmacies open tomorrow
Saturday, June 1, 2019, 10:19

9am to noon

Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2122 6281);
Vivien Pharmacy, Patri Magri Street, Marsa (2122 1701);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 82, Victory Street, Qormi (2149 9697);
Remedies Pharmacy, Tumas Fenech Street, Birkirkara (2144 1589);
D’Argens Pharmacy, 330, Rue D’Argens, Gżira (2133 0817);
Spiżerija Kappara, Żbibu Lane, San Ġwann (2138 1776);
The Economical Dispensary, 86/87, Sir Adrian Dingli Street, Sliema (2133 0376);
Misraħ Kola Pharmacy, Pitkali Street, Attard (2143 4137);
Rotunda Pharmacy, 7, Eucharistic Congress Road, Mosta (2141 1197);
Qawra Pharmacy, Earl’s Court/1, Imħar Street, Qawra (2158 0881);
Maddalena Pharmacy, Shop 2, Binja tal-Faqqani, Dawret it-Torri, Santa Luċija (2167 7037);
Victory Pharmacy, 32, Victory Street, Senglea (2180 1698);
Polymer Pharmacy, Xgħajra Road, Żabbar (2167 6263);
Green Cross Pharmacy, 31, Gregorio Bonnici Square, Żejtun (2169 3723);
Kristianne Pharmacy, Ċavi Street, Mqabba (2168 3048);
Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068);
Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);
Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria, (2156 6170);
Lauretana Pharmacy, 36, Mġarr Road, Għajnsielem (2156 3017).

■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow at Pjazza Gregorio Bonici, Zejtun, between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.

