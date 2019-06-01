Chapels, garden open for visits

The medieval chapels of Ħal Millieri, Bir Miftuħ and the Msida Bastion Historic Garden in Floriana will be open to the public tomorrow morning from 9am to noon and tours will be offered by volunteers of Din l-Art Ħelwa.

The chapel of the Annunciation at Ħal Millieri is best found by taking the second turning to the right after the duck roundabout outside Żurrieq, while with traffic deviations at the Addolorata Cemetery, it is best to find Bir Miftuħ after the roundabout outside the Malta International Airport by passing through Qormi or Luqa.

The Msida Bastion Historic Garden is situated further in the public library in Floriana. In the garden there will also be stalls selling bric-a-brac, used books, plants and refreshments.

Admission is free but donations for the upkeep of these historic sites would be appreciated.