Announcements - June 1, 2019

Obituaries

CIARLÒ. On May 30, Can. JOHN CIARLÒ, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sisters Annie and Lina and his brother Alfred, his nieces Tania and George Farrugia, Marina and Simon Gatt, Joanna and Robert Curmi, Doriette and Alexander Abela, his nieces and nephew in Canada, Mariella and Don, Liliana and Frank, Isabelle and Dave, Anne and Michael and Vincent, his great-nephews and nieces among them Fr Victor Paul Farrugia O. Carm. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital at 12.30pm, today, Saturday, June 1, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at St Paul’s Shipwreck Church, Valletta, at 2pm followed by interment at the Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DIACONO. On May 29, ANTOINETTE née Dingli, aged 90, window of Victor, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Joseph and his wife Veronica, Loraine and her husband Sandro Bruno, Andrew, Michael and his wife Claudette, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sister Eileen and her husband John Valenzia, Claire Azzopardi, her in-laws, Alice Dingli and Rita Diacono, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Saturday, June 1, at 8.45am at St Gregory’s Church, Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On May 31, at Mater Dei Hospital, Fr JOSEPH FARRUGIA, OSA, rector of St Rita’s Chapel, St Julian’s, aged 70, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss the Augustinian Friars, his brother John Farrugia and his wife Marthese, his sisters Marilu and her husband Sebastiano Occhipinti, Rita and her husband Bernard Azzopardi, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The Funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, June 3, at 7.45am for St Rita’s Chapel, St George’s Bay, St Julian’s where a moment of prayer will be held at 8.30am. A funeral cortège will then proceed to the Millennium Chapel where Fr Joseph Farrugia will be exposed for the public at 9am. Funeral Mass will be said at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Paceville, at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Solidarity Fund of the Millennium Chapel will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GERA. On May 30, ALFRED, aged 91, of Sliema, widower of MaryAnne Gera, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church at Casa Antonia, Balzan. Loved and remembered by his son Ray and his wife Thelma, his daughter Marlene and her husband Charles Farrugia, his son Christopher and his wife Edith and his loving daughter Maria. His grand-children Edwina, Matthew, Eliza, Paula, Trudy and Ingrid, their spouses and his great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Casa Antonia, today, Saturday, June 1, at 1.15pm for Sacro Cuor Parish Church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, will be greatly appreciated. Special thanks go to all the staff of Casa Antonia for their loving care. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRIMA. On May 30, MARY née Lanfranco, aged 101, widow of Dr William Grima MD, passed away peacefully at home comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Maryanne and Joe Pace, Paul and Helen, Franca and Tim Fish, Philip and Jackie and Joe, her grandchildren Chris and Katja, Nikki and Colin, Michael, Andrea and Paul, Sarah and Rafael, Rebecca, and Emma and Beau, her great-grandchildren Luisa, Sam, Nick, Max and Isaac, her dedicated carer Tess and her loving team of helpers. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at St Gregory parish church, Sliema, on Monday, June 3 at 8.45am, followed by interment at St Mary Cemetery, Xewkija, Gozo, at noon. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be appreciated. Merciful Lord Jesus grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AMODEO – TONY. Unbelievably, 30 years have passed since he left us. It seems like yesterday. Time has stood still and our wonderful memories keep him present with us always. Nobody can compare to the wise, kind and compassionate man with a lovely sense of humour. Rest in peace daddy, until we meet again. Francesca, Pat and Muffy.

BECK – ANNE. In ever loving memory of a lovely lady who flew off on June 1, 2018. Wife of the late Capt. Harry Beck. Remembered with lots of love, respect and admiration by her children, Robin and wife Joyce, Susan and husband Nigel, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends in Malta and UK.

BRADLEY. It is eight years since DENNIS left us, for the great cricket pitch in heaven. He is remembered and loved by friends and family here, and abroad. Raise a pint of Guinness in memory of Mr B.

de DOMENICO. In everlasting memory of PHILIP, always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by his wife Vikki, Simon, Jonathan and his wife Charlene and his mother Evelyn. May he rest in peace.

GRECH. Memories of FRIDA, a wonderful mother and wife, today the 35th anniversary of her death. Never forgotten by her husband William, and children Alex, Charlotte, Herman and Shaun. Her love remains our guide.

SPITERI – Brigadier JOHN SPITERI. Unfading memories of my greatly loved and missed father, eight years later. Angie and her family.

