Medserv forms joint venture to expand portfolio of engineering services

Andrew MacKay co-CEO at Infinity and director of the new joint venture InMedCo (left) and Karl Bartolo, Medserv CEO.

Medserv and Infinity Oilfield Services UK have formed a joint venture to provide a broader portfolio of highly-specialised technical services to the oil and gas market.

“We are very excited to team up with the highly professional team from Infinity,” Karl Bartolo, CEO at Medserv Group said. “This joint venture will allow Medserv to expand its portfolio of engineering services providing value to our clients. The new joint venture, InMedCo will provide superior, highly-specialised technical services to oil and gas clients and will build on the strength that both the Medserv brand and that of Infinity enjoy in the market. Medserv looks forward to leveraging this relationship and developing a new revenue stream both in Malta and across the wider Mediterranean.”

Andrew Mackay, co-CEO at Infinity and director of the new joint venture InMedCo added: “We are very excited to be enhancing our existing relationship with the world-class company that is Medserv through the InMedCo joint venture. This strengthens our already great working relationship, bringing two service-oriented corporate cultures together in a technically strong and experienced endeavour and further strengthening our ability to capture the many opportunities available in the oil and gas, and energy markets.

This strengthens our already great working relationship

“Our combined capabilities will deliver benefits not only to both parties but importantly to our extensive combined client base in the Mediterranean and North Africa region and further afield.”

Infinity is an experienced Aberdeen based-oilfield services and engineering company providing expertise to the oil and gas and renewable energy industry. Their highly experienced technical and engineering teams specialise in delivering on-time, on-budget projects from concept through to detailed design and operations, and include survey, workover, commissioning and asset integrity and optimisation services.

Medserv provides integrated shore base logistics to the offshore oil and gas industry as well as supply chain management, premium threading, inspection and repair for Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG).

The InMedCo joint venture expands Medserv’s technical and engineering capability and combines Medserv’s integrated logistics capability with Infinity’s specialised technical and engineering expertise offering clients value-adding, expertise and reduced rig or vessel downtime.