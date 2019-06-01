Maltese Spanish Chamber launches new series of business meetings

As part of a number of celebrations to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malta and Spain, the Maltese-Spanish Chamber of Commerce is launching a new series of business meetings to promote better synergies between Maltese and Spanish businessmen and entrepreneurs.

The first in this series of gatherings themed ‘Doing business with Spain’ will be held at the residence of the Spanish Ambassador Consuelo Femenía in Balzan on June 10 at 6pm and will be addressed by Angel Torres, commercial counsellor of the Spanish Embassy.

“This series of meetings seeks to promote relations between Maltese and Spanish businessmen, members of the Chamber, Maltese investors who might be interested in Spain and Spanish investors interested in setting up in Malta. We want businesses to be informed of the advantages and benefits of commerce and investment, both on a general and on a specific level, in the two countries, through the cooperation of companies, public and private institutions, the Commercial Office of Spain and the Maltese-Spanish Chamber of Commerce,” said Chamber president Felipe Navarro Lopez de Chicheri.

These meetings will be held on a regular basis, focusing on key economic sectors such as the pharmaceutical industry, tourism, infrastructure, transport, food and agriculture, financial services, information and communication technology and energy transition among others.

The Maltese-Spanish Chamber of Commerce achieved official recognition by the Spanish government in 2018, and currently has over 30 members from a wide variety of sectors. It is part of a network of 41 Chambers around the world. The objective of every Spanish Chamber of Commerce is to foster and facilitate commercial relations between the country where it is located and Spain, thus helping increase business volume and providing added value to both economies.