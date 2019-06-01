Gozo open days by Frank Salt Real Estate

Still referred to by many as the hidden jewel of the Mediterranean, Gozo – with its unspoilt, countryside and friendly, more relaxed nature of the local population – is still reminiscent of a time when life was slower and simpler. With many of its old qualities still intact and in high demand, it should come as no surprise that interest in property in Gozo is on the increase.

On June 7 and 8, Frank Salt Real Estate’s Gozo branch will be hosting an open day at their branch in Victoria where members of the public interested in buying their own slice of Gozitan paradise can discover an extensive selection of properties that the firm has put together for this occasion and view, on the same day, apartments starting from €145,000 suitable for permanent or holiday homes, as well as houses of character, both converted and unconverted from €290,000.

The 2019 budget again makes provision for persons who acquire a residential property in Gozo to benefit from a reduction in stamp duty from five per cent to two per cent provided the promise of sale agreement is registered by the end of the year.

