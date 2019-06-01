Bringing together Japanese and Maltese businesses

Malta-based business representatives met senior officials from prominent Japanese companies who have a base in Italy, during a business forum organised by the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry in cooperation with the Embassy of Japan in Italy and the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Italy.

Malta Chamber president David Xuereb welcomed the delegation led by Japanese Ambassador Keiichi Katakami. He highlighted the Chamber’s role as an influential interlocutor for fostering existing and new business relations between Malta and Japan. The president also remarked on the fact that both Japan and Malta are part of Enterprise Europe Network, which facilitates the internationalisation and partnering opportunities of Maltese and Japanese companies.

The agreement is of interest to Malta given our geo-strategic location for Japanese products

Ambassador Katakami lauded the significant improvement in commercial and economic ties since the visit of the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe and announced the imminent opening of the Maltese Embassy in Japan by the end of the year.

Japan is the third largest economy in the world and a well-established market for high-quality products. Earlier this year, an EU Japan Economic Partnership agreement was signed removing a wide array of tariffs and simplified customs procedures to export. The agreement is of interest to Malta given our geo-strategic location for Japanese products and services to reach both Europe and North Africa.

Malta Enterprise delivered a presentation on the Maltese economy and its opportunities for doing business.

The forum was followed by a networking session which facilitated informal exchanges among he participants to foster commercial collaborations.