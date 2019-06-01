St Augustine’s Priory restoration concert

Chapel of St Augustine priory, Valletta.

A concert by Anton Belousov, The Blind Pianist, followed by a dinner, will be held on Wednesday at 6pm in aid of the restoration project at St Augustine’s priory church, Valletta.

Belousov, 26, was born blind and started playing the piano aged seven. Despite very difficult conditions he completed his Master’s degree in piano with distinction and went on to win many international prizes and honours. He currently performs as a solo pianist and orchestra pianist with the St Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra and Ryazan Philharmonic Orchestra.

After concert there is a dinner during which patrons will be able to meet and greet the pianist.

To watch a video of Belousov performing, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFINxj4XAcg. For further information and bookings call Fr Alex Cauchi, prior at St Augustine’s Priory, on 7928 6785 or 9947 7344.