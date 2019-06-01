Massimo Lopez to perform at Valletta concert

In between singing classic all-time greats Massimo Lopez will deliver his trademark gags, monologues and imitations.

Crooner and showman Massimo Lopez, accompanied by the Big Band of the Malta Concert Orchestra led by Gabriele Comeglio, will perform a selection of classics at a spectacular concert entitled Sing and Swing at Pjazza Teatru Rjal on Thursday, June 6 at 8.30pm.

In typical Massimo Lopez fashion, he will also deliver funny gags, monologues and the irresistible, trademark imitations that have led him to great TV success. He will fuse great Sinatra-Bennet-Davis masterpieces with imitations of politicians past and present, ranging from Antonio Di Pietro and Romano Prodi to Giuseppe Conte as well as some of the great popes in history.

During the concert, Lopez will revisit milestones of some of the all-time greats such as Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Jimmy Van Heusen, Richard Rodgers and others.

This will be followed by a series of successes ranging from the 30s to the 50s, made famous by great performers like Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennet, and Sammy Davis Jr such as Fly Me to the Moon, My Way, I’ve Got You Under My Skin and Theme from New York, New York .

Comeglio’s illustrious career included collaborations with Grammy Award winners such as Bob Mintzer and Dee Dee Bridgewater and with important Italian pop stars such as Fabio Concato, Lucio Dalla, Mina, Ron and Franco Battiato among others.

The Sing and Swing concert will be held at Pjazza Teatru Rjal, Valletta, on Thursday at 8.30pm. For tickets, visit https://www.kultura.mt/event/355.