Enjoy an evening with Mozart

Joanne Camilleri (centre) with the Cordia String Quartet (from left) Jacob Portelli on viola, Frank Camilleri on cello, and David Lang and Emese Toth on violin.

Concert pianist Joanne Camilleri, accompanied by the Cordia String Quartet, will perform two of Mozart’s famous piano concertos at a concert entitled An Evening with Mozart on Monday at 8 pm at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta.

The concert programme will take the audience back to Mozart’s time in Vienna, and will be complemented with his string quartet in F Major.

The concert will be held on Monday at 8 pm at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta. For bookings, call the booking office on 2124 6389 or e-mail https://www.teatrumanoel.com.mt/.