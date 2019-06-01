Enjoy an evening with Mozart
Concert pianist Joanne Camilleri, accompanied by the Cordia String Quartet, will perform two of Mozart’s famous piano concertos at a concert entitled An Evening with Mozart on Monday at 8 pm at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta.
The concert programme will take the audience back to Mozart’s time in Vienna, and will be complemented with his string quartet in F Major.
The concert will be held on Monday at 8 pm at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta. For bookings, call the booking office on 2124 6389 or e-mail https://www.teatrumanoel.com.mt/.