Watc Chetcuti’s silver wraps up Malta’s positive showing in GSSE

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Andrew Chetcuti added one more medal for Team Malta on the final day of the swimming competitions as the veteran swimmer placed second in the 50 metres fly in Podgorica.

Chetcuti’s silver medal takes Malta’s tally in these Games to a record ten – five silver and five bronze.

Racing in late five Chetcuti produced storming swim to touch home in a time of 24.61 seconds… just behind Luxembourg swimmer Julien Henx (24.30)

Harry Stacey was sixth in 25.67.

“I’m pretty happy to have finished off these Games with three silver medals,” said Chetcuti after landing his first individual medal in Montenegro and a remarkable 16th overall for Malta in GSSE history.

“To be honest, I didn’t know after only returning to training six months ago but it has been a great experience. We are a very good bunch of swimmers who go very well together and support each other and certainly there is a bright future.

“No doubt, this result fills me with great encouragement to start training properly with my team in the US and hopefully it will not be long before I return to the level I was a couple of years ago and even go a step higher, especially with the Tokyo Olympics coming up soon.”

Earlier, Chetcuti and Stacey were in action in the 50 metres freestyle and just missed out on a medal when they finished tied fourth in 23.22 seconds.

In the women’s race Francesca Falzon Young completed the one-lap race in 27.56 seconds. Later she was in action in the women’s 50 fly and touched home in 29.94.

The Sliema swimmer then took part in the 50 metres backstroke where she placed fifth in 31.05 seconds.

Thomas Wareing clocked a new personal best on his way to a ninth placing in the men’s 50m back when clocking 28.53… 0.20 faster than his old previous PB.

Mya Azzopardi set her second national record in the space of two days when she completed the 400 metres medley in 5.06.06. Her effort was 0.36 seconds faster than her own previous best.

In the men’s race, Mikhail Umnov was fifth in 4:44.61.

Michael Stafrace was sixth in the 100 metres breaststroke when clocking 1:06.30 while Alexandra McGonigle was fifth in the women’s race in 1:15.96, just ahead of Amy Micallef (1:16.27).

In the men’s 200m free Matthew Galea completed the four-lap race in 1:57.53 while Dylan Cachia clocked 1:58.74.

In the women’’s race, Sasha Gatt completed the distance in 2:12.96 while Michee Van Rooyen was fifth overall in 2:07.12.

The final races of the Games were the 4x100m medley.

Malta’s female team, formed by Mya Azzopardi, Amy Micallef, Martina Valletta, and Falzon Young touched home in 4:32.34 to place fifth.

The men’s relay team of Stacey, Umnov, Galea and Stafrace clocked a fast time of 3:51.81 that was still not enough to win a medal as they also finished fifth.