Shooting stars shine for Malta on Day Three at 2019 GSSE

Photos: Matthew Mirabelli

Day Three at the 2019 Montenegro GSSE saw Malta win five medals - one gold, three silver and two bronze to end with 19 medals – three gold, eight silver and eight bronze and remain seventh in the overall standings.

Target shooter Eleonor Bezzina was the protagonist of the day when she struck gold in the 10m air pistol event.

For Bezzina, this was her second gold in a GSSE after her triumph in Luxembourg six years ago.

William Chetcuti confirmed his pedigree as one of Malta's top shooters when he took silver in the trap.

For the Manikata-shooter this was his international medal in a discipline that he only started to practice 18 months ago.

In track and field, Damian Mizzi won bronze in the 400m while Jordan Gusman placed second in the 1,500m final.

The other medal of the day came from Andrew Chetcuti who took silver in the 50m fly.

Chetcuti's podium finish saw the swimming contingent end their commitments with a record medal haul of 10 medals, three more than in San Marino two years ago.