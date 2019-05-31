 Today's front pages: Friday May 31, 2019
Today's front pages: Friday May 31, 2019

These are the stories which made it to the front pages of Friday's newspapers:

The Times of Malta reports that Bank of Valletta may lose its dollar transactions provider. It also says that an agreement has been signed to investigate the feasibility and cost of a pedestrian bridge from Sliema to Valletta.

The Malta Independent reports on its debate between PN deputy leader David Agius and his counterpart in the Labour Party Chris Fearne. It also explains why conflicting versions of an incident between a man and someone who allegedly sold drugs to his son was thrown out of court.

