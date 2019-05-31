Radio veteran Terry Farrugia loses his battle with leukaemia

Terry Farrugia and his wife Krista.

Radio veteran Terry Farrugia has lost his battle to leukaemia.

Mr Farrugia, 48, had been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia in 2016, when he was hospitalised and given his first line treatment of four rounds of chemotherapy.

The aim was to wipe out the faulty bone marrow and hopefully allow healthy tissue to grow back. Meanwhile, doctors started looking for a bone marrow donor to provide more security in ensuring that the cancer does not return.

Unfortunately, there was no suitable donor on the international database.

By then, Mr Farrugia had gone into remission and was sent home in September 2016.

After just over a year, Terry and his family received the dreadful news that the disease had returned.

The next line of treatment was more aggressive chemotherapy and this time a bone marrow transplant was not an option, but a must.

The father of two boys, aged eight and 10, underwent a transplant in March of 2018 and this involved more chemotherapy and some radiotherapy.

However, soon after, it was confirmed that Mr Farrugia had relapsed. Four months after being given the more targeted chemotherapy drug, Mr Farrugia relapsed again.

Last January, a number of media personalities had started to crowdfund for treatment, through the Terry Time campaign.

His legacy on radio

Mr Farrugia started his radio career on Island Sound Radio in the early 1990s with his popular programme Terry Time. He then moved his radio show to Bay Radio, where he eventually ventured into management, later moving on to 88.7 Vibe FM. He has been running Vibe FM since 2009.

In 2004 he was instrumental in launching radio awards that recognised local talent, the BMAs, with all proceeds raised being shared among a number of children’s charities.