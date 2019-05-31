 More than 4,000 bottles of non-alcoholic beverages seized by customs
Advert
Friday, May 31, 2019, 16:22

More than 4,000 bottles of non-alcoholic beverages seized by customs

Investigation led officials to garage used for storage purposes

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

More than 4,000 bottles of non-alcoholic beverages on which taxes have not been paid were found by at a garage in Swatar.

The Customs Department said on Friday that a long investigation by the Joint Enforcement Task-force into the business of a Cospicua Barber Shop led customs officials and tax inspectors to the Swatar garage, which was being used for storage purposes by the owner of the Barber Shop.

A total 4,134 bottles of non-alcoholic beverages imported in Malta without taxes being paid were found. The business owner also did not hold the necessary registration to import and trade excise goods.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Labour wins 16 councils, PN four in Thursday's count

  2. 'You will end up like Galizia': Metsola files police report...

  3. Delia must put leadership to the test, Gonzi says

  4. Council results so far: no big surprises but some notable changes

  5. Muscat’s EU hopes ‘dented’ as horse-trading starts

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 31-05-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed