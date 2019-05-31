More than 4,000 bottles of non-alcoholic beverages seized by customs

Photo: Shutterstock

More than 4,000 bottles of non-alcoholic beverages on which taxes have not been paid were found by at a garage in Swatar.

The Customs Department said on Friday that a long investigation by the Joint Enforcement Task-force into the business of a Cospicua Barber Shop led customs officials and tax inspectors to the Swatar garage, which was being used for storage purposes by the owner of the Barber Shop.

A total 4,134 bottles of non-alcoholic beverages imported in Malta without taxes being paid were found. The business owner also did not hold the necessary registration to import and trade excise goods.