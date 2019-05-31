Man who tried to run over policeman in stolen car placed under probation

A young man who tried to run over a policeman while driving a stolen car had his driving licence suspended for a year on Friday and was placed under a three year probation order.

The court, condemned the car owner for leaving the car unlocked.

The incident happened in October, when the accused, whose name cannot be published by court order because he is a minor, stole a silver convertible Nissan March from Msida. Police officers spotted the stolen car while on patrol and stopped the driver, who was accompanied by a female passenger.

At the time, the car was stationary but when the police got out of their vehicle to approach the Nissan, the driver had unsuccessfully tried to run an officer over, before leading the officers on a car chase around Kirkop.

The chase ended when the accused turned to go up a one-way street and found himself staring at a van coming from the opposite direction.

The accused’s girlfriend had told the police the accused had told her he had found an abandoned vehicle and asked her to ride with him. Although the court, presided over by Magistrate Joseph Mifsud, had no hesitation in believing the prosecution’s version of events, it also had harsh words for the car’s owner for leaving the car unlocked.

“The court condemns the irresponsible actions of the parte civile who left his car unlocked for a number of hours,” said the magistrate.

Magristrate Mifsud noted that the accused had made “enormous progress” in his behaviour after being remanded in custody. After being granted bail he had dedicated himself to work and study and this had impressed his probation officer. All drug tests were negative.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia were defence counsel.