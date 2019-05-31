Bus passengers can now book their seat with TD Plus

Malta Public Transport has introduced a new innovative service offering customers the possibility to book their bus seat on one of the new premium buses through the popular and updated Tallinja App.

TD Plus is a pilot project which allows passengers to choose when and where they would like to be picked up from and dropped off. The system then checks the best ride available and provides the passenger with their trip confirmation.

“This is a completely new approach to urban transportation and the feedback we received after an intensive testing period in the past weeks has been immensely encouraging,” said Konrad Pulé, general manager at Malta Public Transport.

The bus company partnered with Ecolane, an on-demand scheduling and dispatching software company, to provide this innovative service. TD Plus uses technology that matches the requests made by different passengers to select the most efficient route.

Customers can book multiple passengers on a single trip, and request access for wheelchairs or pushchairs. The system will also send notifications to alert the passengers that the bus is on its way to the bus stop.



Malta Public Transport is initially operating TD Plus on a select number of bus stops in the following localities: Valletta, Floriana, Pietà, Blata l-Bajda, Msida, San Ġwann, St. Julian’s, Swieqi and Pembroke. The service is available every day between 05.30am and 10.30pm.



As a special introductory offer, the service will be available at €2 per trip for all those customers who book through the Tallinja App during the month of June. Customers may choose to pay for their trip with the credit on their Tallinja Card or using their credit card.

The fleet includes six new premium minibuses which are low floor and fully wheelchair accessible. Free WiFi is available and seats are equipped with USB charging ports for added convenience. The minibuses can accommodate up to 16 passengers.



The updated Tallinja App can be downloaded for free from App Store and Google Play Store. More information can be found on publictransport.com.mt.