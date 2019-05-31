When Adrian Delia announced the start of the Nationalist Party’s campaign for the European elections, he solemnly declared it would not be based on “hatred”.

As if to confirm that what Delia says is completely ignored by Simon Busuttil’s faction of the PN, David Casa unleashed one of the most hateful speeches ever while addressing the latest PN general council in the presence of the leader himself. In fact, when Casa mentioned the name of Manfred Weber, the EPP leader, who was present, he referred to him as “my leader”, a direct jibe at Delia.

Casa pompously said that if Joseph Muscat tries to secure a high position in any EU institution, he (Casa) would do everything to stop him from doing so.

Casa’s body language exposed the extreme political hatred he harbours for the Prime Minister.