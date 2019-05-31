When we imagine a group of friends, we depict them at a pub or at a restaurant. This is different.

Let me take you to the most unexpected of places - Mount Carmel Hospital. Three ladies - all survivors, recovering at MAW - were the protagonists of a lovely friendship. Encouragement, jokes, laughter... at times even crying... One common aim: to rejoin their families and return back to normal life.

Seated next to each other, jokingly guessing what was for lunch or for dinner and, believe it or not, they always guessed. “Chicken!”

I bet such a friendship was unimaginable for many. Am I mistaken? But love seeps everywhere, even where one least expects to find it.