Freeport operations

I refer to the item dealing with Maersk Shipping Line operations at Malta Freeport terminals.

To start with, Maersk cargo ships are the noisiest of all vessels calling at Malta Freeport. Large windows at the back of the Maersk ships allow the humming noise of the generators to be heard by most Birżebbuġa residents during the duration of their stay at Malta Freeport. These generators are kept running to provide power, especially to maintain the constant temperature of the reefers.

Malta Freeport commissioned a very expensive feasibility study regarding shore-to-ship power supply. It subsequently concluded it should wait for an EU decision on the use of natural gas power. The expense of providing shore-to-ship power supply would have been a waste of money should the EU go for natural gas. Both shore-to-ship supply or gas power could reduce noise drastically.

In my official capacity, I have made a proposal for noise reduction, which, in terms of costs, will only include the shifting of Postpanamix gantry cranes. The proposal could result in a substantial reduction in noise, which irritates all Birżebbuġa residents.

Since Maersk has the noisiest ships, its decision to reduce the number of ports they will call at directly is a godsend. On the other hand, from a financial viewpoint, the decision could mean lost time in the delivery of raw material for factories and finished goods.

Whatever the reason for Maersk’s departure, in my opinion the laws of Malta could have contributed too. Malta Customs triumphantly confiscated illegal drugs found. They were not for local consumption but were on their way to other counties. Malta should have contacted the destination country informing them about the illegal cargo of drugs and let them deal with it.