Football crazy

Friday, May 31, 2019, 06:31 by Karl Flores, San Ġwann

The editorial ‘Fill those empty stadiums’ (May 25) could not have been better except that there is a lot more to say about our footballers and attendance.

First of all, although our aim should always be that of hitting the bullseye, participation is what matters most. Winning is a bonus.

How can one expect our footballers to be of the same calibre as others when taking into consideration that while we have to choose the best 11 from a population of half a million, the Italians, for example, have a much bigger choice: their best 11 from a population of 60 million?

Besides, neither do our players have a psychologist to rid them of any inferiority complex.

How much free time do our players have to practise the game?

