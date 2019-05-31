Celtic formally confirm Lennon as boss

Neil Lennon, manager of Celtic.

Neil Lennon was on Friday officially confirmed as manager of Celtic a week after he guide the Scottish Premiership club to a historic third consecutive domestic treble.

Celtic said in a statement that they have appointed Lennon on a rolling 12-month contract as reward for his success after taking charge of the club for a second time on an interim basis after Brendan Rodgers quit to join Leicester in February.

"It is a massive honour to be named Celtic manager once again," said Lennon.

"I had always dreamed of returning to this role on a permanent basis and I am absolutely delighted to once again be part of one of the biggest and best clubs in the world.

"I was delighted with the way the players stuck to their task and delivered another historic success, which is unlikely to ever be repeated."

The former Northern Ireland international guided Celtic to their eighth successive Premiership title before beating Hearts in Saturday's Scottish Cup final after Rodgers -- architect of the previous two trebles -- bagged the League Cup in December.

Parkhead chief executive Peter Lawwell revealed the Northern Irishman had been offered the permanent manager's job immediately after beating Hearts.

Lennon previously managed Celtic between 2010 and 2014, winning the first three league titles on their current run of dominance.