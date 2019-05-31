What happened on... May 31

25 years ago - The Times

Tuesday, May 31, 1994

Minister urges voluntary bodies to reconsider their role

The government is soon to crystallise its reform policy on the mental health services, Social Development Minister Louis Galea said yesterday.

“This is no cosmetic exercise,” the minister said at the opening of a seminar in Buġibba on the organisation of mental health services.

The reform has been gathering momentum and it would be a pity if it was lost, he said.

Addressing representatives of all sectors involved in mental health care, Dr Galea said there was a need to delineate the role and contribution of everyone involved in mental health.

And he urged participants to promote a “culture of change” among everyone involved in mental health.

“It is easy for us to lose heart. This field has long been neglected,” he said.

Dr Galea also emphasised the role of non-government and voluntary organisations.

“I do not think they can continue to survive by just dishing out charity,” he said.

That is not their fundamental role. NGOs should be the bridge between formal institutions and society.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Saturday, May 31, 1969

Two new breakwaters for Gozo’s harbour

The initial phase on the development of Mġarr Harbour, Gozo, which will eventually include the construction of two new breakwaters and the extension of the present berth is to start immediately.

A spokesman for the Public Works Department said yesterday it will be necessary to build two breakwater extensions to the enlarged harbour, so that ships and other seacraft will not find it difficult to make port all the year round. In fact, the ferries operating across the Channel will be able to make use of different berthing points depending on circumstances.

The spokesman added that PWD employees will this summer carry out preliminary work in the area until the construction contract is awarded by tender, open to international firms. Construction equipment to be used by the PWD employees has already been sent over to the sister island on the new Calypso during the past few days.

The jetty from Tal-Ghasafar will be the main south breakwater, stretching out to sea for 18,000 feet. The other breakwater on the northern side of the bay will be about 600 feet long. In places there will be 40 of wall below sea level – with 20 feet above water.