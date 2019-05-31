 Night tour of former cemetery
Friday, May 31, 2019, 10:15

Night tour of former cemetery

A night-time tour of Msida Bastion Historic Garden, Vincenzo Dimech Street, Floriana, will take place tomorrow at 9pm, led by Din l-Art Ħelwa warden Paolo.

The garden, Malta’s former main Protestant cemetery, is full of funerary monuments, gravestones and military architecture and hosts a small museum on funerary practices and symbols of death.

During the 90-minute walking tour Paolo will recount to participants stories of duels, suicides and heroism, bringing back to life over 400 years of Maltese history.

Participation is limited to a maximum of 20 adults on a first-come, first-served basis. A donation of €5 will be requested, covering the entrance ticket, guided tour and refreshments. For enquiries/bookings, e-mail wardengot@gmail.com. The paths will only be lit by candles, so participants are advised to bring a small torch with them.

