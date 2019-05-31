Fireworks show at Tarxien

St Gabriel Fireworks Factory is organising a pyrotechnic show tomorrow, starting at 9.45pm at Tal-Barrani Road, Tarxien. The show starts with a traditional Maltese aerial fireworks display comprising the letting off of traditional fireworks such as colour spheres, shapes, spiral crackers, single shot and multi-break cracker shells and multi-break colour shells.

This will be followed by a pyro-musical show consisting of a fireworks display synchronised with different musical compositions. The show will close with traditional mechanical ground fireworks.