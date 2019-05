The feast of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary is celebrated in the Catholic Church on May 31 or, until 1969, on July 2.

The Dominican community of Valletta celebrates the titular feast of the Visitation today with the recitation of the rosary, followed by sung Mass by parish priest Michael Camilleri, OP. The celebration ends with the antiphon and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.