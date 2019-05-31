Announcements - May 31, 2019

Obituaries

BILOCCA. On May 28, ANTHONY, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his loving and devoted wife Myriam née Zammit, his sons Finian and his wife Julie, Efrem and his wife Ekaterina, Nicholas and his wife Cristina, Ives and his wife Chiara, his grandchildren Francesca, Fabiana, Cinzia, Angelina, Julian, Michael, Ana and Luca, his sisters Julie widow of Alfred Bajada and Freda wife of Robert Ebejer and their families, his aunt Lucia Bilocca, his wife’s brothers and sisters and their families, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said today, Friday, May 31 at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema at 2pm. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI. On May 29, MICHAEL, of Żebbuġ, aged 74, ex Member of Parliament and Deputy Speaker 1987-2003, passed away peacefully after a short illness at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his beloved and caring wife Beatrice, his most beloved children Elaine and her husband Tonio Axisa, Bertrand and his wife Amanda, Raphael Louis, his loving and adorable grandchildren Matthew, Julian, Emma and Eric, his brothers Thomas and wife Camilla, Mgr Frans Bonnici, Victor, Fortunato and wife Yolanda and his sister Helen and husband Angelo Agius, his sisters in-law Mary and husband Philip E. Said, Antoinette wife of the late Emmanuel Mintoff and his brother in-law John Gatt and his wife Giorgina, relatives, friends and the Żebbuġ community for whom he worked hard for their benefit, wellbeing and welfare. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, May 31 at 1pm for St Philip parish church, Żebbuġ where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Saint Andrija Cemetery, Żebbuġ. Donations to Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CIARLÒ. On May 30, Can. JOHN CIARLÒ, aged 83, passed away peacfully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sisters Annie and Lina and his brother Alfred, his nieces Tania and George Farrugia, Marina and Simon Gatt, Joanna and Robert Curmi, Doriette and Alexander Abela, his nieces and nephew in Canada, Mariella and Don, Liliana and Frank, Isabelle and Dave, Anne and Michael and Vincent, his great-nephews and nieces among them Fr Victor Paul Farrugia O. Carm. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, June 1, at 12.30pm. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at St Paul’s Shipwreck Church, Valletta, at 2pm followed by interment at the Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GERA. On May 30, ALFRED, aged 91, of Sliema, widower of MaryAnne Gera, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church at Casa Antonia, Balzan. Loved and remembered by his son Ray and his wife Thelma, his daughter Marlene and her husband Charles Farrugia, his son Christopher and his wife Edith and his loving daughter Maria. His grandchildren Edwina, Matthew, Eliza, Paula, Trudy and Ingrid, their spouses and his great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Casa Antonia, tomorrow, Saturday, June 1, at 1.15pm for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. Special thanks go to all the staff of Casa Antonia for their loving care. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LAPIRA. NOEL EDWIN passed away in Sydney, Australia, on May 29. He leaves to mourn his loss his six children, Greg, Ann-Marie, Mark, Debbie, Melissa and Andrew, their spouses and his many grandchildren and great-grandson. He also leaves to mourn him, his sisters Myra and her husband John Zammit Gauci and Monique and her husband Dr Alfred Azzopardi, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral service is being held in Sydney. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

APAP – Dr GEORGE APAP, MD, DO (Oxon.). Fondly remembered on the 52nd anniversary of his demise. His family.

BORG – PAUL. Remembering dear Uncle Paul with love and gratitude on the 24th anniversary of his death. Joe, Mary Rose, Rosalind and families

CALLEJA – JOSE. In loving memory of my dear father. Forever in my heart. Johanna.

CAMILLERI – CARMELO. In loving memory of my beloved father, today the 19th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his son James and grandchildren. Please remember him in your prayers.

DEBONO. Ever loving memories of MARIA on the 13th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, her husband Lino, her children Daniella and Antoine, their spouses and her beloved grandchildren.

