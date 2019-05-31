KPMG Malta hosts tournament

KPMG hosted its Banca Cup football tournament for yet another year, with Bank of Valletta and MeDirect taking the winning titles for the men’s and women’s tournaments respectively. The tournament, which is ever-growing in its popularity, was held at Melita Grounds, Pembroke.

This year’s tournament saw a change in format with the men teams playing on a seven-a-side basis rather than five-a-side as in similar years. A great turnout was once again recorded, with 11 teams participating in the men’s tournament and another three teams in the women’s tournament.

Participating companies were Lombard Bank, Fimbank, MeDirect, Bank of Valletta, Secure Trading Financial Services, APS Bank, Malta Financial Services Authority, Sparkasse Bank, Apex Funds Services and BNF Bank.

Bank of Valletta retained the title of the men’s tournament after winning over Apex Funds Services. On the other hand, MeDirect women’s team were crowned winners after finishing first in the women’s league.

While thanking all participating teams, KPMG Malta’s partner Noel Mizzi and director Thomas Galea, presented trophies and mementos to the winning teams.

A networking event was held just after the presentation of the trophies which allowed players, delegates and others present to support their teams to end the afternoon in a celebratory manner.