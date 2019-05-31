Innovation in financial services to be discussed at annual conference

FinanceMalta chairman Kenneth Farrugia addressing last year’s annual conference.

Innovation in the financial services industry is one of the key topics that will be discussed by industry professionals at this year’s FinanceMalta 12th annual conference. This will be held on June 6 at the Hilton Conference Centre, with an evening networking reception taking place on the eve of the event.

The two-day event will provide delegates with networking opportunities, insights into the market, and updates on developments within the financial services sector, both on a local and international level.

Titled ‘Malta: A Platform for Innovation’, the conference will include sessions on the innovation that is driving this sector forward, such as fintech and AI, and will also touch upon important issues that arose due to this innovation, such as cybercrime.

Commenting about the annual conference, FinanceMalta chairman Kenneth Farrugia said: “During this year’s conference we will be discussing the challenges and opportunities that the domestic and global financial services sector is going through in view of the ongoing technological advancements and innovation. The conference is timely and relevant at a time when AI and blockchain technologies are starting to transform, if not disrupt, payment systems, core banking activities, portfolio and asset management and the insurance industry. Fintech and Regtech are becoming buzzwords.”

The event will include case studies focusing on setting up a business in Malta and what it entails for a foreign national, thus giving further insight into people’s experiences with financial services in Malta. The finance and business conference will feature select local and international experts who will address delegates on contemporary and current topics affecting the financial services industry.

The conference will be chaired by Federica Taccogna from FTI Consulting and will see an interesting lineup of local and foreign industry professionals including the CEO of the MFSA Joseph Cuschieri, Institute of Financial Services Practitioners president Wayne Pisani, senior content editor of the Financial Times Live Michael Imerson, Malta Stock Exchange chairman Joseph Portelli, the adviser to the OECD in Mauritius Loretta Joseph, chief officer strategy, policy and fintech at MFSA Christopher Buttigieg, PwC partner forensic services and financial crime leader, Switzerland Gianfranco Mautone, and Malta Bankers’ Association chairman Marcel Cassar, among others.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat will deliver a keynote address, while Finance Minister Edward Scicluna and Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services, Digital Economy and Innovation Silvio Schembri will be addressing the conference on the fight against money laundering, and ‘Innovation Vision 2021’ document, respectively.

The FinanceMalta Annual Conference grows in numbers and prestige year after year and is a highlight in the business conference calendar for Malta.

The event is being sponsored by Reyl & Cie (Malta) Ltd, Vacancy Centre, Apex Fund Services (Malta) Limited, Dolfin, Francis J. Vassallo & Associates Ltd., Malta Stock Exchange, Profile Software, Sparkasse Bank Malta plc, Systemic and Western Union Business Solutions among others.

More information at www.financemalta.org/conference-2019.