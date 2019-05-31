The private life of Italy’s most infamous politician

Toni Servillo stars as Silvio Berlusconi.

Loro, an unauthorised 2018 biopic about former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi by master Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino will be screened at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta, tomorrow at 7.30pm.

The film reveals the scandalous and, until now, unseen private life of Italy’s most infamous politician. Packed with a sensational satirical sting, Berlusconi is seen a guileful businessman who manages a group of young escorts who he uses to bribe local politicians and authority figures. Seeking increased political leverage, he sets his eyes on a bigger game and works his way to become a politician with a notorious taste for both hedonism and corruption.

Loro will be screened at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta, tomorrow at 7.30pm, with further screenings on June 7 at 7.30pm and June 9 at 8pm. The film is certified 18. To view a trailer, visit https://www.kreattivita.org/en/event/loro/. For tickets, visit https://ticketenginex.kreattivita.org/?eventname=Loro.