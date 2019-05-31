Italian art exhibition

Malta Light 2 – Accadimenti, a solo exhibition by Italian artist Walter Coccetta, is running at the Italian Cultural Institute, St George’s Square, Valletta, until Thursday. He is displaying about 30 works, representing the emotional passages that have characterised his artistic career over the past 20 years.

Its opening hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9.15am to 1pm and from 2.30pm to 5pm; Thursday from 9.15am to 1pm and from 2.30pm to 6.30pm; and Friday from 9.15am to 2pm. For details, view http://waltercoccetta.com/.