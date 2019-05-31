Examining a modern celebrity

Natalie Portman as pop star Celeste.

Vox Lux, a 2018 drama by Brady Corbet, will be screened at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta, today at 7.30pm.

The film is a timely and unique examination of modern celebrity. The plot starts in 1999, when a teenage Celeste (Raffey Cassidy) survives a violent high-school shooting. After singing at a memorial service, she transforms into a burgeoning pop star with the help of her songwriter sister (Stacy Martin) and talent manager (Jude Law). Celeste’s meteoric rise to fame and concurrent loss of innocence dovetails with a shattering terrorist attack on the nation, elevating the young powerhouse to a new kind of celebrity: American icon and global superstar.

By 2017, an adult Celeste (Natalie Portman) is mounting a comeback after a scandalous incident that derailed her career. Touring in support of her sixth album, the indomitable, foul-mouthed pop saviour must overcome her personal and familial struggles to navigate motherhood, madness and monolithic fame in the Age of Terror.

Vox Lux will be screened at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta, today at 7.30pm and on Sunday at 6.30pm. It is certified 15. To watch a trailer, visit https://www.kreattivita.org/en/event/vox-lux/. For tickets, visit https://ticketenginex.kreattivita.org/?eventname=Vox+Lux.