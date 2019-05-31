All-English Champions League final preview: Tottenham vs Liverpool

Tottenham are heading to the Champions League Final with a fighting spirit. The Spurs are looking to do whatever it takes to beat their English rivals, Liverpool on June 1, but how realistic are their chances?

Neither Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp nor Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino have won a major trophy at their respective clubs, so a victory here would make it Pochettino’s first, and Liverpool’s sixth European Cup. Meanwhile, the Spurs are eager to win their first ever European Cup final.

The Spurs have not won a trophy since 2008, yet this could be their year if the stars align. Tottenham claimed thrilling wins over Manchester City in the quarter-finals and Ajax in the last four, but their recent form leaves fans questioning their chances at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid.

Denmark International Eriksen has no doubts that the Spurs will have to fight for it, but he remains optimistic. "We dream we will stand with the trophy - that's what we see in our heads. But we know it won't come easy,” he said.

Harry Kane, Harry Winks, and Davinson Sanchez are all available after recovering from injury, although Victor Wanyama is doubtful and Ben Davies still ruled out.

Roberto Firmino has recovered from the groin injury that ruled him out of the last few games of the league season, making Naby Keita the only absentee.

The Reds finished a full 26 points ahead of their opponents in the league this season, having narrowly missed out on the title despite enjoying their best ever campaign.

Liverpool have also won the last two meetings between the pair, 2-1 this season and a repeat scoreline could be on the cards, with the Reds favourites to be crowned the champions of Europe at odds 1.92 (Odds are subject to change. Head to Yobetit.com to find the latest Champions League odds.)

