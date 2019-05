You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The second day of competition at the 2019 GSSE provided a rollercoaster of emotions for Team Malta.

The Maltese athletes won their first two gold medals in athletics, but that was not short of controversy and drama while the swimmers added four more medals from the Podgorica pool to reach a record tally of medals in a GSSE.

Above is a short video showing the highlights of the day from Montenegro.