 Watch: Maltese athletes in action on Day 3 at 2019 GSSE
Thursday, May 30, 2019, 09:18

Video: Matthew Mirabelli/Valhmor Camilleri

ATHLETICS
200m: (men) Jacob ElAida Chafey; (women) Charlotte Wingfield.
Long jump: (women) Claire Azzopardi, Rebecca Sare.
1,500m: (women) Monalisa Camilleri, Paula Grech; (men) Jordan Gusman.
10,000m (women): Lisa Marie Bezzina; Roberta Schembri.
400m final: Damian Mizzi.
3,000m steeplechase: (men) Luke Micallef.

BASKETBALL
Men: 15.30 Malta vs Luxembourg.
Women: 17.45 Malta vs Montenegro.

BEACH VOLLEY
Women: 5pm Montenegro vs Malta (Melissa Sue Cheviron, Dominika Dworniczak).
Men: 2pm Monaco vs Malta (Manuel Raffa, Roberto Balzan).

JUDO
Men teams: Jeremy Saywell, Clive Camilleri, Francesco Aufieri, Luca Montebello, Isaac Bezzina.

SHOOTING
Trap: William Chetcuti, Brian Galea.

TARGET SHOOTING
Air Pistol: 10m Air Pistol women Eleonor Bezzina.

SWIMMING
50m freestyle (W): Mya Azzopardi
50m backstroke (W): Mya Azzopardi
50m backstroke (M): Matthew Galea
100m breaststroke (W): Alexandra Mcgonigle, Amy Micallef
100m breaststroke (M): Michael Stafrace, Michael Umnov
50m butterfly (M): Andrew Chetcuti, Harry Stacey
400m Individual Medley (W): Sasha Gatt, Michelle Van Rooyen
200m freestyle (M): Matthew Galea, Dylan Cachia
4x100m medley (W)
4x100m medley (M)

TABLE TENNIS
Doubles Women: Anthea Cutajar/Sasha Genovese, Viktoria Lucenkova.
Doubles Men: Daniel Bajada, Andrew Gambina/ Gabriel Grixti,

TENNIS
Women singles: Francesca Curmi, Elaine Genovese
Men’s singles: Matthew Asciak, Omar Sudzuka.
Men’s doubles: Matthew Asciak, Omar Sudzuka.
Women’s doubles: Francesca Curmi, Elaine Genovese.
Mixed doubles: Matthew Asciak, Elaine Genovese

