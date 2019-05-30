Watch: Team Malta swimmers reach record GSSE tally

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Maltese swimmers set a new landmark in a GSSE after adding four medals to their current tally in Montenegro to finish the day with nine medals overall, to improve on the previous best of seven won in San Marino two years ago.

Alexandra McGonigle picked up her first medal of the Games when she produced a huge burst of speed in the 50 metres breaststroke to finish second in a time of 33.91 seconds.

Amy Micallef placed just outside of the podium in this race when clocking 34.25 seconds.

On the other hand, Mikhail Umnov picked up his second bronze medal of the Games when placing the 100 metres butterly.

Umnov, who on Tuesday also placed third in the 200 metres butterfly, completed the two lap race in 56.07 seconds.

Then it was the turn of the relay teams to bring home more podium finishes for the swimming selection.

The women’s quartet of Mya Azzopardi, Michee Van Rooyen, Sasha Gatt and Francesca Falzon Young were in fine form in the 4x200 metres race to place third overall with a time of eight minutes 32.44 seconds.

Andrew Chetcuti, Harry Stacey, Matthew Galea and Dylan Cachia went one better than their female team-mates as they steered Malta to a silver medal in the same distance with a time of 7:46.32.

In the men’s 50m breaststroke Michael Stafrace finished seventh in 29.90.

Thomas Wareing set a new national record of 59.74 in the men’s 100m backstroke, but still was not enough to challenge for a medal as he placed eighth.

Gatt touched home fifth in the 400m freestyle, clocking 4:34.21 while Dylan Cachia finished seventh place with the 400 metres in a time of 4:11.97.

Martina Valletta obtained set a new personal best on her way to finishing ninth in the 100m butterfly, clocking 1:07.80.

In the 200m backstroke, Malta had two swimmers in the final with Amy Micallef finishing fifth with 2:40.55 while McGonigle was seventh in 2:46.28

The swimming programme will come to a close today with the final programme of races where Team Malta hopes to bring home more podium placings.