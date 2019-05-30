 Live blog: Team Malta looking to keep momentum at 2019 GSSE
Thursday, May 30, 2019, 11:45 by Valhmor Camilleri, Budva

Chetcuti qualifies for Trap final, Galea misses out

William Chetcuti will be vying for a medal in the Trap final.

Team Malta is currently in Montenegro to take part in the 18th edition of the Games of the Small States of Europe. Expectations are high that the Maltese athletes could improve on the haul of 29 medals won in San Marino two years ago. Stay with us to follow all the latest results and achievements of the Maltese athletes in Montenegro.

11.45am Good morning everyone and welcome to our live updates of the competitive proceedings at the 2019 Games of the Small States of Europe.

Team Malta are chasing more medals on the third day of competition here in Montenegro with trap shooters William Chetcuti and Brian Galea, sprinters Charlotte Wingfield and Damian Mizzi as well as middle distance runner Jordan Gusman the major protagonists today.

11.55am At the moment Team Malta has already won 14 medals - two gold, five silver and seven bronze with Jordan Gusman and Lisa Marie Bezzina enjoying the best results so far.

