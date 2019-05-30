 Italian teen banned for exposing himself to female ref
Advert
Thursday, May 30, 2019, 13:26

Italian teen banned for exposing himself to female ref

The protest was over a corner decision

An Italian boy has been banned for a year after exposing himself to taunt a female referee during an amateur football match, it was reported on Thursday.

The 14-year-old lowered his shorts during a youth match at Mestre, near Venice, after 22-year-old referee Giulia Nicastro awarded a corner. 

In her match report Nicastro said that the teenager "started to undress, pronouncing vulgar insults of a sexist content," while fans hurled abuse at her over her refereeing throughout the match.

The "unmentionable insults" intensified from a group of up to twenty fans of the youngster's club Treporti after she showed him a red card for his behaviour.

The Amateur League of Veneto, imposed a year-long ban which will be halved if the player attends an Equal Opportunities rehabilitation programme run by the local authority in his home own of Cavallino-Treporti, on the Venetian coast.

He was also barred from attending matches during that time, Italian newspapers reported.

Nicastro recently shared a selfie with her Instagram followers of herself in a bright pink referee kit, with the caption: "REFEREE. Think, believe, dream and dare."

 

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Former Belgian king accepts paternity test

  2. Gotta catch some shuteye: Pokemon unveils 'sleep game'

  3. Yes to Roland Garros skeletons and zebra stripes, no to flowers

  4. Mobile barber cuts a dash with Afro-Caribbean Londoners

  5. Italian teen banned for exposing himself to female ref

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 30-05-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed