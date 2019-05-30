 Today's front pages - May 30, 2019
The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta quotes former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi saying Adrian Delia must put his leadership to the test after the EP elections defeat.

It also reports how the Labour Party had won control of Valletta council for the first time.

The Labour victory in Valletta is the lead story in l-orizzont, which says it is 'historic'.

The Malta Independent reports how the Malta government's proposed amendments to a Council of Europe report on the rule of law in Malta were rejected.  It also says that David Stellini's place in Parliament is to be filled in the coming days.

In-Nazzjon quotes Adrian Delia saying he will continue to listen to the people so as to draw up a future of the PN with them.

 

