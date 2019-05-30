Second day of local elections counting starts

Photo: Keith Micallef

Updated 5.30pm

The sorting process in the second batch of local elections, voting for which was held last Saturday, started right at 5.30pm at the Counting Hall in Naxxar.

The votes for 21 localities will be counted on Thursday, namely Birkirkara, Cospicua, Għaxaq, Lija, Żabbar, Fgura, Gudja, Kalkara, Rabat, Victoria, Xagħra, Għarb, Mġarr, Msida, Marsascala, Marsaxlokk, Paola, San Ġwann, Sannat, Pietà and Sliema.

By 4.30pm, it was still very quiet at the counting hall, with the sorting process expected to start at 5.30pm.

Nationalist Party representatives seemed downcast, expecting yet another another bad result. Only Sliema, Lija and to a lesser extent Mġarr were being considered "safe" by the party.

PN Xagħra candidate Kevin Cutajar, one of the people after David Stellini seat in Parliament, was at the counting hall. Asked to comment on the matter, he said he would speak on the matter on Friday.

The Nationalist Party is convening its executive committee on Saturday morning to decide who to coopt to replace Mr Stellini, who is stepping down to resume his old job in Brussels.

Jean Pierre Debono, who gave up his seat for party leader Adrian Delia's co-option to Parliament, is also after Mr Stellini's seat.

The counting process started on Wednesday when the votes for 23 localities were counted. Labour got majorities in 16 of 23 councils, including Valletta for the first time since councils were set up, and St Paul's Bay. The Nationalist Party held on to St Julian's and made an eight per cent gain in Nadur.

The votes are being counted electronically, reducing the process of vote inheritance, which used to take up to days, to minutes.