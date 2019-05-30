Potential medieval church remains being monitored

Could these be the remains of the Santa Marija ta’ nofs Awwissu church in Sannat?

The cleaning of a Sannat site, where the remains of what could be a medieval church were recently unearthed, is being monitored by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and an archaeologist.

Over the years, historians have referred to a Santa Marija ta’ nofs Awwissu church in Sannat, which was first documented in 1545 but probably dates back to the 1300s.

When contacted, historian Joseph Bezzina noted that while carrying out research and fieldwork for his book Ta’ Sannat fi Ġrajjet Għawdex , published in 1989, old folk pointed out an area, and not a particular spot, in front of the former restaurant complex Palazzo Margherita as the expanse of land where the chapel was possibly sited.

Presumably, these folk pointed out the area basing themselves on oral tradition, he said.

Asked whether the remains could have served some other use over the years, Dr Bezzina said it was known, from sites of former dilapidated chapels like that of St Cecilia, that indeed they were used as sheds and even as shelters for animals.

The site hosting the potential remains has been earmarked for a development which was granted permission in March. It will see the construction of 43 garages, overlying 30 units on two floors and an additional 12 apartments at set-back floor level.

According to a submission by the superintendence, the site in Sannat is located in an area of archaeological sensitivity.

When contacted, Wirt Għawdex president Giovanni Zammit said that the NGO had done its part and alerted the Planning Authority and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage when it learnt of the potential discovery.

“We feel that the SCH and the architect are doing their job by directing, monitoring and supervising works on site.

“The NGO has been told it can access the site but we would like to leave it up to the authorities to continue with their work and surveillance. In the meantime, we will await the SCH site report of whether any archaeological remains exist on the site or not.”

Questions sent to the Superintendence on May 16 have not yet been answered.

Meanwhile, a spokesman said the PA was informed that the only works carried out on site were related to archaeological evaluation prior to the issue of a planning permission. This work was undertaken under the direction of the Superintendence, he added.