 Passenger arrested with more than €130,000 in undeclared cash
Thursday, May 30, 2019, 15:58

Money was concealed in false bottom of his suitcase

Photo: Shutterstock

More than €127,500 were discovered by customs officials on Thursday during a routine cash control exercise at Malta Airport’s departures lounge.

Customs said in a statement the discovery was made by its Anti Money Laundering team.

A Libyan national, who was embarking a flight to Istanbul, was stopped for cash control and submitted to an inspection on his person, luggage and personal belongings.

His hand luggage was found to contain a false bottom, where €127,506 in large denominations were concealed.

Customs said this was the second largest undeclared cash seizure made by its Anti Money Laundering section, making 2019 a record breaking year in terms of undeclared cash seizures.

The police were immediately informed the police and the passenger was arrested pending investigation. In line with European and national law, €10,000 were returned to the passenger and the rest withheld.

Just two days ago, a Ukranian national travelling to Istanbul was found carrying €10,559 and agreed to an out of court settlement, forfeiting €559.

