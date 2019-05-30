No clemency for bomber who killed a bystander in Żejtun

The site where the bomb went off after being dragged to the site (right) which was under construction.

A man accused of having planted a bomb which killed an innocent passer-by in Żejtun in 2005 has had his life sentence confirmed by an appeals court.

The case stemmed from a dispute Azzopardi had with the partner of his late brother.

His brother had been killed in 2001 and Azzopardi was miffed that his brother had left all his inheritance to his partner and children.

The court heard how he placed a bag carrying a powerful bomb alongside the woman's parked car in Żejtun while she visited her mother. The home-made bomb had a firing switch attached to a radio receiver similar to the type used on remote control cars. One kilogram of explosive material was contained inside a small fire extinguisher and bullets were also include to increase potency.

A woman, Theresa Grima, who was watching Azzopardi from the roof, went down to move the bag to a nearby construction site, thinking it contained rubbish. She was helped by another woman, Angela Bondin, because it was heavy.

As the two women chatted, the bomb blew up, killing Bondin and seriously injuring Grima.

The appeals court dismissed arguments by Azzopardi that the witnesses were inconsistent. It also gave much weight to CCTV showing him driving in the area. It also dismissed claims that he had been in Cospicua at the time.

The court said the life sentence imposed by the first court was deserved given the gravity of what Mr Ellul had been found guilty of. The court said it could not but express its disgust at Mr Ellul's criminal actions.

To achieve his shameful aims, he had used methods which could not only harm his intended target and her children, but also other persons. As a result an innocent woman had been killed and another seriously injured. He deserved no clemency, the court said.

