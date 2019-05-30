First-class service

I have been based in Malta for many years and have recently been working in Tripoli, Libya. I took with me two dogs, which I got from Gozo SPCA.

Due to the prevailing situation in Tripoli, it recently became necessary for me to undertake an overland journey from Tripoli to Tunis as this was the safest way to bring my two dogs home safely.

These last few weeks have been difficult.

I have met extraordinary kindness and support along the way and would like to publicly thank everyone for the many (answered) prayers by my family and friends in Malta, the UK and around the world.

When we arrived in Tunis on May 1 it proved impossible to transport my dogs on the same Air Malta flight I was booked on. On my arrival in Malta, I contacted Alison Casha, at Air Malta. The service I received was outstanding in every aspect. She stayed with my case until it was resolved.

Following her help and advice I was able to successfully bring my dogs home to Malta where we are happily out of danger.

I would also like to commend the Border Line Veterinary Services, which provided essential information and treated us with every respect and help on our arrival, very early in one morning, at Malta International Airport.

Without this help, empathy and kindness my dogs may well still be stuck in Tunisia.

I am so grateful and proud to call Malta ‘home’.

Fantastic service. Well done.