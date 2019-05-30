Barb horses

I was shocked by a letter entitled ‘Should we export our water?’, by Stephen Farrugia (May 20). Where do those who plan to produce water in bottles and export it expect to bring the water from? I amazed how foolish one can be.

Instead, we need to preserve what water we have. Let me mention an example on how much other countries care for what belongs to them.

The Moroccans have thousands of purebred horses called Barbs. They have stopped selling them overseas because they fear they might lose the gene pool. The Arab horse, considered the most beautiful of all horses is not for sale either.

The Barb is a light riding horse noted for its stamina. It has a powerful front end, high withers, short back, a sloping croup and carries its tail low. It is hardy with clean legs and sound hooves. It does not have particularly good gaits but gallops like a sprinter. It was used as breeding stock to develop racing breeds such as the thoroughbred, American quarter.