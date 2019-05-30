Watch: Norway's Haland hits U20 World Cup record nine-goal haul

Norway's Erling Haland smashed the Under-20 World Cup record for goals scored in a single match when he hit a whopping nine in a 12-0 thrashing of Honduras on Thursday, the biggest win in the competition's history.

Goalless in his first two matches as Norway lost to Uruguay and New Zealand, the 18-year-old RB Leipzig starlet opened the scoring in the seventh minute, had another three by half-time before ramming home an incredible five after the break, including two in the final two minutes.

His remarkable single-game tally eclipsed the previous record of six made by Adailton in Brazil's 10-3 hammering of South Korea in 2007.

However despite the comprehensive win Norway are not yet sure of qualifying for the knockout stages thanks to their previous two defeats, which mean they have to wait for results from other groups to see if they make the cut as one of the best third-placed finishers.